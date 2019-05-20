Sandra Kay Turrell passed away peacefully at home in Ashland, Oregon on March 18, 2019 surrounded by family. It was a beautiful warm spring day, exactly what she loved and would have wished for.
Sandy was born Sandra Kay Parker in Lebanon, the youngest child of Justus Parker and Agnes Kuipers Parker. She grew up and attended school in Scio.
Sandy took great pride in her career in management. She was very detail oriented and fair, totally unafraid to take on challenges and raise the bar for those who follow.
Her greatest loves were her husband Scott, her family, her friends and her dogs. As proud as Sandy was of her accomplishments in her career, she was most proud of her role as wife, mother, sister and friend. She loved hiking, camping and the beach, especially tropical beaches. She was also passionate and devoted to her beliefs and to studying the Bible and its teachings.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Scott; their children, Shannon Walter, Jasen McCall and Julie Bradshaw; and grandsons, Skyler and Payton.
Her unwavering spirit and love will be missed every day by her friends and family. There will never be another beach in our lives where Sandy does not walk beside us smiling.
All family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Sandy are invited to her celebration of life at 1 p.m. on May 31, 2019 at Ashland Christian Fellowship, 50 West Hersey Street, Ashland Oregon.
Arrangements: Litwiller-Simonsen Funeral Home, Ashland. www.litwillersimonsen.com.