Sandra Gamel

June 16, 1946 - December 12, 2022

Sandra was born in Minot, North Dakota on June 16, 1946, daughter to Walter Ernest Grams and Pearl V. Davis, and little sister to Beverly. Several years later, becoming the big sister to Joline. She passed away Monday, December 12, 2022.

While in High School, she met the love of her life, Charles S. Gamel and they were married on September 22, 1963. Over the next several years, Sandy gave birth to three daughters, Holly Sue, Deanna Marie and Rebecca Mae. In 1972, Charlie and Sandy purchased their first home moving the family to Santa Ana, California.

She loved working outside of the home, finding odd jobs to support the family while the girls were young. Once the girls started school, Sandy took a job as a baker making fresh donuts at DK's and running the frontend of the donut shop. After many years at the donut shop, she decided to make a career change, starting as a file clerk at HCX and quickly moving up to office manager until she retired. After retirement, Sandy volunteered at the church, keeping the books and assisting in the office when needed.

After her husband retired, Sandy and Charles moved to Albany, Oregon.

Sandy was an exemplary and loving grandmother, watching her five grandchildren up through their toddler years and always providing support when needed. In secret, she would tell each grandchild individually that they were her favorite making each one feel special.

In Sandy's free time she enjoyed cooking and baking for the family, playing card games, Bunco and hanging out with friends, doing water aerobics, and finding quirky things to do with her husband such as taking their granddaughters "Flat Stanley" on numerous adventures, having fun trips going grocery shopping to find new cooking ideas, and traveling around Oregon to visit all the covered bridges.

Sandy has joined her loving husband Charles and her daughter Holly Sue, along with her mom, dad, sister (Beverly), and sister (Joline). Survived by her daughters (Deanna and Rebecca), grandchildren (RC, Vicki, Lindsey, Alyssa and Autumn), great grandchildren (Ivory, Xavier and Kassandra) and a number of loved nieces, nephews and family members.

Sandy's love, kindness, and enthusiasm for life will be in our hearts forever.

Services to celebrate Sandy's life will be scheduled at a later date.