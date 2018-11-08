January 21, 1969 — October 16, 2018
After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Sandie quietly passed away on Tuesday, October 16.
Sandie was born in Seoul, South Korea to Yong (Tina) and Rick Flickinger. She came to Albany before she was a year old to settle in Albany.
As a preteen, Lance Luke entered Sandie and Tina's life. Sandie and Lance formed a relationship as close as any father and daughter can.
Sandie attended Albany schools and graduated from West Albany High School.
Shortly after high school, Sandie met Todd Poe. She and Todd spent many years together before Todd passed away in 2013.
Sandie had many jobs over the years; she worked at KFC, the Emporium, Central Willamette Credit Union, and for the past several years at the Linn County Courthouse where she was the Administrative Assistant to the Linn County Assessor.
Sandie had a great big, generous heart. She was always willing to jump right in and offer a hand or whatever was needed. She had donated her long hair to Doernbecher's Children Hospital to provide wigs for children who had lost their locks to cancer.
Her love of animals was well known. She would willingly take in abandoned or neglected animals. She welcomed cats, dogs, llamas, chickens and even had a mule at one time.
Sports were a big part of Sandie's life. She tailgated at OSU Beaver football games for many years and was a huge Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
Sandie married Gene Jennings in January 2018. She leaves him behind, along with her loving family here and in South Korea, her friends and co-workers. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 17 at the Albany Eagles Club. A pot luck luncheon will be served. Please come celebrate the special person Sandie was and share your favorite stories and memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity in memory of Sandie.