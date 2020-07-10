Sandra E. Winningham

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 9, 1942 – July 3, 2020

Sandra E. “Sandy” Winningham, 77, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, July 3 in Tigard, Oregon.

Sandy was born and raised in Portland, and later moved to Lebanon, where she raised her daughters Lisa and Dalene. She was a homemaker for many years and held different jobs in restaurants, hotels and even cutting down trees with a chainsaw.

Sandy was a member of the American Legion in Lebanon. She loved cooking, canning vegetables and fruits, was an excellent baker and pastry chef (not technically trained).

Sandy is survived by her sister Kate, daughters Lisa and Dalene, son-in-law David, her niece Allison, and granddaughters Caitlyn and Cassie.

Sandy was remembered at the Huston–Jost Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020. A graveside service was held right after at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

