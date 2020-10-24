Sandra Austin

June 23, 1947 – October 14, 2020

Sandra Jo (Sandy) Austin, 73, passed away at home in Albany, Oregon on October 14, 2020.

Sandy was born on June 23, 1947 in San Francisco, California to Claude and Mabel Lee. After graduating in 1965 from Western High School in Buena Park, she earned a nursing degree and continued that career path until her 2007 retirement. She worked in various nursing positions until she started her career as Nursing Supervisor at Linn County Sherriff's Office in 1991. During her tenure there, she was instrumental in developing policies to ensure the Linn County Sherriff's Office was awarded Accreditation for their nursing department from the Oregon Accreditation Alliance.

Even after retirement, she continued caring for others by volunteering at the Linn County Health Clinic and taught nursing classes at Linn-Benton Community College.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, brother Ted Lee and sister Donna Midling. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her husband Tim Austin, daughter Dawn McPeek, grandson Jake Royer, two great-grandsons, Bennett and Oliver Royer, sister Peggy Schaeffer and brother Henry Lee.