June 30, 1943 — November 7, 2018
Sandra Ann “SanDee” Fields Oliver, 75 of Lebanon, formerly of Ontario, died at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on November 7, 2018 surrounded by the love of her children, her family and her many close friends.
She was born June 30, 1943 in Tacoma, Washington to Arlie and Sarah “Sally” Fenlon Fields. When SanDee was six months old, her mother died unexpectedly, and, while her father continued to work to support her, she was cared for by her loving aunt and uncle, Charlie and Vi Fields.
When SanDee was five years old, Arlie married Kathryn “Kate” Jones Fields, and they started their family life together on a ranch outside Vale, Oregon. After she graduated from high school, she moved to Eugene, Oregon to attend cosmetology school.
After graduation, she returned to the Treasure Valley, where she married and had two children, residing in Ontario until she moved to Nyssa in 1980. After her children graduated from high school, she moved back to Ontario.
She worked for nearly 20 years as a hair stylist in several beauty shops in Ontario. She then moved to the Oregon Coast to be closer to family, and resided in Waldport until 2014, when she then moved to Lebanon.
She enjoyed creative pursuits such as painting and making jewelry and gave beautiful hand-made gifts for birthdays and holidays. She loved traveling to visit her children and grandchildren, cooking for her loved ones and spending time with them at the beach, walking her dog and getting together with family. Her friends knew her for a good heart and a willingness to help anyone who needed it. She enjoyed babies and animals, and loved to have a good laugh.
SanDee is preceded in death by her birth mother, Sally Fields; and her father and step-mother, Arlie and Kate Fields.
She is survived by her son, Arlie “Buzz” Oliver of Lahaina, Hawaii; daughter, Jessica Oliver Byrd (Stephen Byrd) of Boise, Idaho; and grandchildren, Sam Oliver of Las Vegas, Nevada and Shelby Hutto of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Private family services will be held.
Donations may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355