January 9, 1952 — August 8, 2019
Samuel Thomas Lewis, fondly known as Tom, was born to Samuel Albert Lewis and Mablelee Hobday Lewis in Denver, Colorado on January 9, 1952. Tom has lived with his family in Denver, Colorado; Amarillo, Texas; Burien, Washington; and Corvallis, Oregon.
Tom graduated from Corvallis High school and went on to complete his master’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He enjoyed working with criticality safety in nuclear engineering. He had the opportunity to work and travel in many different areas including Richland, Washington; Aiken, South Carolina; Paducah, Kentucky; Corvallis and Albany Oregon.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father, both of Corvallis. He is survived by his sister Melinda Kimlinger; five nieces and nephews; and seventeen grand nieces and nephews, some here on earth and others with him in heaven.
Tom was curious about life from an early age and enjoyed exploring outdoor life. He was a great photography enthusiast, going on many hikes to take photographs of nature, landscapes, and especially flowers. He was always happy to capture the happiness of weddings and community and church events.
Tom excelled in mathematics and enjoyed doing volunteer tutoring wherever needed, including his sister and at Corvallis High School and other locations. His dedication and service to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is well known. Tom was willing to give service where needed. He attended many Temple trips with the youth, taking photographs for memories of the trips. He would visit the sick and help with events at church. He was a favorite teacher in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
His love of country and dedication to support the rights of citizens was well known among friends and associates. He will be missed in the local and surrounding political arena.
In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Missionary Fund.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. today, Friday, August 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building, 1615 28th Ave., Albany, Oregon. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Twin Oaks Memorial Garden, 34275 Riverside Drive, Albany, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.