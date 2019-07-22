September 12, 1988 – July 12, 2019
Our beloved daughter, granddaughter, mother, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Samantha Sue Dodson, left this earth on July 12, 2019, at just 30 years old, leaving so many songs unsung and memories yet to be made.
Born on September 12, 1988, to Michael Dodson and Suzette Boardman-Scott, Sam grew up in Albany and just recently, relocated to Portland, Oregon, where she lived with her Uncle Christopher and Aunt Stacey Dodson, with whom she shared a very special bond.
Sam was a gifted artist, vocalist, and musician who loved listening to music and teaching others how to play the guitar. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, remembered by many as the person who was there for you, always. Sam was a true beauty with her long natural red hair, piercing blue eyes and a radiant smile that filled a room.
Most of all, Samantha was a patient, kind and loving mother whose greatest joy was being a mom to Evelynn, her little “Stinkeroo.” The love in her heart for her children was pure and magical. The sound of Sam’s voice raised in music, the love and patience she showed her children, and her quiet presence in our lives are her greatest gifts and they are the things we will miss the most.
As we all remember Samantha, we invite you to celebrate the memories you have of the good days with her. Remember that life is fragile and fleeting, live it to the fullest.
For several years, Sam carried a deep sorrow following the deaths of her partner, Enrique “Ricky” Herrera, Jr., and her beloved son, Enrique Eukiah Michael Herrera. We are comforted knowing that she is no longer in pain and can spend her eternity singing for them and her grandparents, Jack and Arden Dodson.
She is survived by her father, Michael Dodson; her mother, Suzette Boardman-Scott; and daughter, Evelynn Dodson, as well as her stepmother, Kimberly Rene; stepfather, James Scott; sisters, Tiffany Dodson and Tabitha Scott-Puentes (Adrian); stepsisters, Ashley Quetshke (Mitch), Krystal Bancroft (Paul) and Lacy Kennedy (Patrick); stepbrothers, Matthew Fox and Luke Fox (Theresa); grandfather, Samuel Boardman; grandmother, Sharon Boardman, and many other loving relatives and friends.
“Though my soul may set in darkness, it will rise in perfect light; I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night” (Sarah Williams).
A celebration of l ife will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Albany Grace Point Church, 210 Clover Ridge Rd NE.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Samantha’s name to Family Tree Relief Nursery, www.familytreern.org. 1305 Hill Street SE, Albany, OR 97322. 541-967-6580.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).