Sally Sue Payne

June 16, 1940 - January 2, 2023

Sally was born in Mississippi and raised in Memphis, Tennessee with her sister, Lois. Together, they helped their parents in their laundry business. Sally loved school and was very social. For her senior prom she worked to earn extra money to buy a beautiful prom dress that included a hoop skirt. The hoops were so large, it caused her to have to sit alone in the back seat while her friends and boyfriend rode in the front seat. Sally loved school so much that she cried on graduation day in 1958; she didn't want to leave high school and her best friend, Wanda.

Sally went on to Memphis State University where she studied briefly then moved to California. She was a waitress at her Aunt Selma's restaurant when she met her husband, Ralph.

While courting, they both loved to bowl. Sally made a deal with Ralph that for every time he won, she would buy him a set of cuff links and tie clip. Ralph must have been a pretty good bowler, as she had amongst her jewelry, many sets of cuff links and tie clips. They married in 1961 and their son, Eddie was born later that year.

Sally had a strong mother's love and a love for fun. She and Eddie went to wrestling matches together. She also drove Eddie to bowling tournaments all over California. Ralph bought her a go cart and they spent many a day racing up and down the street in her go cart. Her favorite niece, Lynn, often spent summers with Sally, "the cool aunt," where they would sit by the pool and sip screw drivers and vodka martinis.

Sally's favorite holiday was Christmas. She always had a big party on Christmas eve and loads of gifts on Christmas day. She was intent on filling her living room with gifts and felt it was a great Christmas if it took all day to open them.

After Ralph retired, they loved camping with their friends, Marilyn and Curly, and Ralph's brother, Joe, and his wife, Freda. They fished much and caught little. Their focus was card games and visiting. After Ralph passed, Sally moved to Oregon to be closer to her son. She loved living at the Regent, where she enjoyed new friendships and volunteered at anything that needed doing; from folding menus, to decorating for Christmas, to pouring wine at Happy Hour. She became an ambassador to help new residents acclimate. Sally loved Bingo. She often won small stuffed animals, she called "fuzzies." At the end of the year, she donated them to Toys for Tots.

Sally enjoyed visits with her sister, Lois, and loved shopping for jewelry and accessories with her; usually ending the day with lunch at Red Robin and a stack of onion rings.

Her family is very grateful for the wonderful care she received at the hospital, home health and assisted living facility.

Her family will have a private service to scatter her and Ralph's ashes at sea.