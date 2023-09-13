Sally passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in Monmouth, OR at the age of 90. She was born to Newton and Eloise Wimer on November 29, 1932 in Burbank, CA, the third of five children. She attended schools in Burbank, and then moved to Scotts Mills, OR when she was 13. At age 16 she married her high school sweetheart, Don Woolsey, and had three children Cindy, Doug, and Denny. The marriage lasted until 1954.

In 1955 with three children, she met the love of her life, Ray Culley. They went on to have three children, Kevin, Kelly, and Kenny. All children were born in Silverton, OR. From there they moved in 1963 to Alsea. In 1974 they moved to Corvallis where they celebrated 55 years of marriage before Ray passed away in 2010. Sally lived in Corvallis until the spring of 2019 when she moved to Heron Pointe Assisted Living in Monmouth. She had the most amazing caregivers that truly loved her, and took such wonderful care of her. She loved them all so much.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Kelly Anne in 2018. She is survived by her youngest brother Don Wimer, her five children, multiple grandchildren, dozens of great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. One of the greatest joys of her life were babies and children, nothing made her happier. She could take any baby in this world and love it like it was her own. She always said she didn't know what her problem was, but she just loved babies.

She was known for her homemade cooking, especially her cinnamon rolls at Christmas. Laughter and family were a huge part of her life as well as her never ending faith and her strong love for the Lord. We are comforted knowing she is now in the arms of Jesus, and seeing her loved ones that she has missed for so long.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Miller Cemetery in Silverton, OR. Bollman's Tribute Center is caring for the family. wwwBollmansTributeCenter.com.