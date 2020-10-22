Sally Blair

Sally Kay Blair passed away on October 18, 2020 surrounded by family after a 10-year journey with cancer. She was born on December 7, 1942 in Salem, Oregon to Herman and Cynthia Jochimsen. Sally graduated from South Salem High School in 1961 and the University of Oregon in 1965 with a degree in elementary education. While attending UO, she worked summers in the Oregon State Capitol's tourist lounge, sharing her love for her beautiful home state.

After graduation, Sally and two Alpha Phi sorority sisters bought a new VW in Germany and toured Europe sampling all the culture, scenery, pasta and pastries the continent had to offer. She began her teaching career in Eugene, Oregon, taught in Vancouver, Washington, and spent the last 25 years with the Corvallis School District teaching at Lincoln, Harding and Hoover elementary schools. She was an exceptionally creative educator who loved all critters – big and small. She used a menagerie of classroom animals (snakes, birds, rats, chinchillas and many more) to teach ownership and personal responsibility to her students. She was one of the first to utilize rockets in her science curriculum to illustrate the principles of flight and space exploration.