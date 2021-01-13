Sadie Fisher

October 20, 1947 – December 29, 2020

Sadie Louise Fisher was born on October 20, 1947 to Alfred and Elsie (Watson) McNair at the hospital in Fort Klamath, Oregon. She lived in Sprague River, Oregon until moving to Lakeview, Oregon during childhood. She remained in Lakeview until 2008 when she moved to be closer to family in Lebanon, Oregon.

While working as a Bartender at the Indian Village in Lakeview, she met her husband Walter Fisher, a Navy Veteran. They were later married on December 31, 1968. She worked at Woodgrain Millwork until she retired.

Her husband Walt Fisher as well as nine siblings precede her in death. She is survived by her brother Jim McNair, children Roberta Griffiths, Michelle Barto, and Vern Fisher; her grandchildren Katherine Merz, Ceijei Winge and Haven Hansen as well as great grandchildren Dakota, Kasen and Levity.

She spent her free time surrounded by family and friends. Always having large family gatherings for holidays and special occasions. She never knew a stranger, would feed anyone in need and always welcomed everyone with loving arms. She provided a loving home for many nieces and nephews throughout her life, and was thought of as "grams" or "mom" to many. She was very proud of her Native American heritage, enjoyed hunting, fishing cooking, and gardening.