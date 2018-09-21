November 27, 1935 — September 13, 2018
Ruth Ellen Miller had the joy of seeing the face of Jesus and reuniting with her beloved husband on September 13, 2018, as she entered the kingdom of heaven.
Ruth was born November 27, 1935, in Shidler, Oklahoma to George and Nora Pace. She had eight brothers and sisters.
In 1955, after Ruth was certified as a Licensed Practical Nurse, she moved to Texas where she met the love of her life. Jim and Ruth were married in Houston, Texas, August 31, 1956 and shared 54 wonderful years raising three children together. They lived on the East Coast until they settled in Albany in 1972. Ruth relocated to Sisters from 2010 to 2012, returning to Albany at the end of 2012.
Ruth was a member of the American Association of Medical Assistants for many years. She worked in medical offices for several doctors, retired twice, and continued to work part-time providing medical billing services until age 78. Ruth was well-regarded throughout the medical community.
Ruth enjoyed reading, square dancing, Sunday drives with her husband, and attending Albany First Assembly of God as well as Three Sister’s Fellowship. Ruth’s faith in God was the cornerstone of her life. Her gracious kindness, and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Ruth is survived by her children, James L. Miller of Seattle, Washington, Kyle R. Miller and his wife Carol of Oakland, Oregon, and Denise G. Miller of Bend, Oregon; her grandchildren, Josh, Kelly, Brian, Sierra, Chet, and Jeffrey; plus three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Mikey and Zane. Other surviving relatives include, Julie Stafford, Ed Pace and Gene Foster.
Ruth will be laid to rest and joining her husband at the Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery in Central Oregon on October 26, 2018 at 2:30 pm. Ruth’s memorial service be held at the Lakeside Center on the Mennonite Village campus on October 27, 2018 starting at 2:00 pm followed by a celebration of life gathering.
