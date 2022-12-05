December 29, 1922—November 29, 2022

ELMIRA, ONTARIO, CANADA—Surrounded by members of her family, Ruth Miller Yordy passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022, at the age of 99.

Ruth was born to Malvin and Anna Miller on the family farm in Middlebury, Indiana, on December 29, 1922. The eldest of five siblings, she developed a strong work ethic, careful attention to detail, and caring spirit contributing to the wellbeing of her family and Mennonite Community. After graduating from Shipshewana High School, she entered Goshen College in the secretarial studies program. While at Goshen, Ruth met and fell in love with Richard Yordy, who would become her husband of nearly 50 years. Together they raised three sons: Alan, Philip, and David; while Richard served as a Mennonite Pastor in congregations across the mid-western United States; and Ruth served as administrative assistant for several small businesses, the Champaign Illinois School District, and Hesston College.

Ruth enjoyed cooking, tending roses, playing dominoes, and spending time with family. She was known for her home-made cinnamon rolls and spotlessly clean kitchens and homes. She welcomed neighbours and friends to her table with open arms and participated in many church activities. She was an invaluable part of Richard’s pastoral ministry – preparing bulletins, managing correspondence, and accompanying him in outreach. When that ministry took them to St Jacobs, Ontario in 1977, Ruth became part of that community, which nourished her for the rest of her life.

A few years after Richard’s passing, Ruth married Lester Kropf from Albany Oregon. This started a new chapter of her life, splitting time between two communities and extended families. The connections between the Kropf and Yordy clans became a blessing to the entire family.

Ruth will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, aunt and grandmother.She is predeceased by two siblings: Dan Miller and Mary Jean Schrock; and her husbands, Richard Yordy and Lester Kropf. She will be missed tenderly by her two living siblings, Carroll Miller and Eloise Miller Schrock; her sons and their spouses, Alan Yordy and Joan Kropf, Phil and Jan Yordy, and Dave and Marilyn Yordy; her three grandchildren: Christopher, Rachel, and Hannah Caldwell husband Mason; and great-grandson Emory Caldwell.

A memorial Service will be held at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, 1308 King St. N., St. Jacobs, Ontario on December 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at www.erbgood.com. Donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart Indiana, and the Ralph and Eileen Lebold Endowment at Conrad Grebel University College.