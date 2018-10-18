May 14, 1929 — October 13, 2018
Ruth May Sumstine, 89, of Lebanon, died, Saturday, at home.
Ruth was born May 14 1929 in Holley, Oregon, the daughter of Ira and Mildred (Fruit) Van Epps. Ruth was raised in Holly and married Raymond “Bud” Sumstine on June 21, 1947 in Albany.
The couple made their home in Lebanon where they resided the majority of their married life. Bud preceded her in death in 2012.
Ruth had been a homemaker. She enjoyed her flowers and watching the birds out back, crocheting, camping, square dancing, and watching the Price is Right.
She is survived by her son, John Mitchell (Carol); daughter, Terry Strudevant; brother, Carl Van Epps; grandchildren, Peter (Batina) Sumstine, Mandi (Tom) Parrotte, and Cassandra Sturdevant; and great-grandchildren, Samatha, Madison, Chloe, and Mason.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Richard; two sisters; and five brothers.
A celebration of her life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 27 at the Lebanon American Legion Hall.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.