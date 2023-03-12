June 5, 1938 – March 7, 2023

Ruth was born and raised in Portland, Oregon. She worked in sales at J.J. Newberry Store in downtown Portland through her senior year in High School. After graduation, she worked in the office and helped open the store in the new Lloyd Center.

Ruth moved to Shedd when she married Ernest Glaser on November 12, 1960. Their early married years were spent remodeling an old farm house one room at a time while living in it. Ernest and Ruth attended the Lebanon First Assembly of God Church where she faithfully worked in the Sunday School office for several years.

After marriage, Ruth worked for the Stokley Van Camp frozen food plant in Albany. She was at work when the Columbus Day Storm hit. After roofing and other debris flew past her office window, her boss advised her to head home. On her way, a power line came down across her car. She was able to drive out from under it and navigate the high winds the rest of her way home. She arrived at the farm to find large trees blocking the driveway and the detached garage chained to a tractor to prevent it from blowing away.

Ruth worked at Stokley for nearly 4 years, up until 3 days before her son, Brian, was born in 1964. Two daughters followed: Brenda in 1966 and Teresa in 1972. Ruth spent her years raising children, keeping the farm books, and being what she called "the farm gopher." She spent her days running for parts, helping move machinery and people to and from the fields, and keeping up with her growing family. Ruth enjoyed the farm life and knew that it was a great place to raise her family so that they would learn the value of hard work and accomplishment.

Later in life, Ernest & Ruth enjoyed traveling and spending time with lifelong friends or family members. They loved the Oregon coast and especially enjoyed times away at Depoe Bay.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest F. Glaser, who was tragically killed in a car accident in December 2005. She is survived by her children Brian & Kristie Glaser, Brenda & Bob Wrightson, and Teresa & Karl Saxman and her sister Beverly (Dean) Lamm. She is also survived by her six grandchildren Brooke, Kendra, & Brandon Glaser, Brianna Wrightson, and Derek & Claire Saxman and her three step-grandchildren Stephanie (Wrightson) James, Jennifer (Wrightson) Jacobs, Christina (Wrightson) Bibby and their families.

Ruth loved her family and will be missed by many.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Brownsville First Baptist Church. Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Brownsville First Baptist Church to support the Operation Christmas Child Project through Samaritan's Purse.

Contributions may be sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, Oregon 97355.