May 21, 1927 — October 11, 2018
Ruth M. Dalen (Briscoe) passed away in Salem on October 11, 2018 at the age of 91.
She was born in Klamath Falls on May 21, 1927 to Jack and Alice Briscoe. Her childhood was spent around Klamath Falls and Lakeview, attending Lakeview High School.
After graduating from Oregon State College in 1949, she began work in Lakeview, also playing organ and piano in the Presbyterian Church. She and John Pierre Dalen performed together at weddings where he was engaged to sing. They wed in 1953.
Ruth and John moved to Albany in 1956 with their son Bruce to start a new career for John in insurance with Ruth managing the books.
Moving to Germany with three little boys in 1962, John sold life insurance to US soldiers. The family traveled extensively in Europe.
Returning to Albany in 1965, John and Ruth continued in the insurance business, retiring in 1988.
Ruth and John loved to square dance, attend local plays and musical events, especially any musical event where their sons performed. In retirement, they camped throughout the western U.S. And returned many times to Europe.
Ruth is survived by sons, John (Lori) of Salem and Peter of Munich, Germany; sister, Helen Kennedy of Olympia, Washington; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, John, and sons, Richard and Bruce.
A special thank you to Premier Care Homes and Serenity Hospice Care for so much extra effort to keep Mom comfortable in her last 18 months.
A memorial is scheduled for 11 a.m. on December 27 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Albany, on December 27.
Arrangements by Fisher Funeral Home.