October 12, 1929 - May 24, 2023

Ruth Lum, born Ruth Lee on October 12, 1929 in Hood River, OR, beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, "popie", aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on May 24, 2023 in Portland, OR.

Ruth lived a full and active life, attending college at Oregon State University where she met her future husband, Kenneth Lum Jr. (predeceased) and raised 4 children while having a busy career as a restaurateur and travel agent and traveling the world herself.

Ruth was raised in Hood River, OR. She had 3 brothers, Bill, Hoover and Fred Lee (all predeceased) and 2 sisters Mary Ho (predeceased) and Lois Quong. She also made homes in Corvallis, Astoria, Portland, and Honolulu, HI. She was a co-owner and gracious hostess of the popular LumLee's restaurant in Corvallis and a co-owner of Travel Counselors West in Portland.She was known for her creativity and sense of style and she had many adventures and interests throughout her life including China cruises, practicing yoga and qigong, interior design, playing mahjong, and cooking gourmet meals. But she was most devoted to family and was a loving and much-loved mother, grandmother (Popie/Ah Po), and great-grandmother who showed great caring, humor, acceptance and support to all of her family whether close by or far away.

She is survived by her children, Linda Doler (Eric), Debra Yee (Glenn), Kenneth Lum III (Jodie), and Kirk Lum (Barbara), and her dearly loved grandchildren, Nicole and Caitlyn; Meris, Michael and Megan; Jeremiah and Christa; and Katherine. And it was her great joy in later years to be able to spend time with her great-grandchildren, Henrietta, Eamonn, Leroy, Cordelia and Kenzo.

If it's true that a life well-loved is a life well lived, then Ruth lived very, very well.Her family would like to extend their deep appreciation and immense gratitude to the compassionate Providence Hospice team and the devoted staff and caring residents at iHome Care & Dialysis with whom Ruth spent her final months.

A private service was held with immediate family at Wilhelm's Memorial Mausoleum.

The sharing of condolences, warm thoughts and happy memories are appreciated in lieu of flowers.