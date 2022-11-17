Ruth L. Gray

July 19, 1923 – November 13, 2022

Ruth L. Gray, 99, of Lebanon, died, November 13, 2022 in Albany.

Ruth was born July 19, 1923 in Blue Grass, North Dakota the daughter of William and Lea Bauer. She resided in North Dakota until moving to Sweet Home, Oregon as a young woman.

She married Howard L. Gray on December 12, 1947 in Sweet Home, Oregon. The couple resided in Lebanon until moving to Albany in April of 2014. Howard preceded her in death on October 9, 2014.

Ruth was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She enjoyed having a big garden, cooking, baking, and taking care of her family.

She is survived by her children; Donna (Rich) Stoneberg, Nancy (Terry) Sjoblom, and Robert (Kathryn) Gray; brother, Arlois Bauer; sisters, Janice Eggers and Anita Flemmer; grandchildren, Jennifer Davies (Charles Eliot), and Michael (Ally) StoneWright.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.