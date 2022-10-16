Ruth J. McDowell

May 18, 1927 - Oct. 5, 2022

Ruth McDowell was born Jeanetta Ruth Jewel Bagley to Everett and Catherine (Rogers) Bagley in Mercer, Missouri. She attended high school in Princeton, Missouri and on June 25, 1945 married Gerald G. McDowell. They moved to Albany in 1947 and Ruth went to Chemeketa Community College in 1963 when her children were in high school. She worked as an LPN for five years before returning to Chemeketa for her associate degree in nursing. Ruth worked at Albany General Hospital and then received critical care and coronary care training at Salem Hospital where she worked for 5 years.

Ruth did study tours to Europe and Russia and studied art extensively. She was an accomplished and prolific artist, which she continued well into her '90's. Ruth traveled the western US and Alaska, she liked camping, photography, swimming, ceramics and writing poetry. Gerald passed away in 1981 and Ruth managed his home care during his terminal illness.

Ruth was very involved in the community, and worked with Evergreen Hospice, AGH Auxiliary, Creative Arts Guild, First United Methodist Church, YMCA, Corvallis Art Center, Oregon Watercolor Society, and the Willamette Ceramics Guild.

She is survived by her son Gary (Rose) and daughter Connie Sekermestrovich (Bill); grandchildren: Mark McDowell (Stephen), Ryan McDowell (Kimmy), Jessica Baker (Rick), Toni Abbott (Adam); 6 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dale McDowell; sister in law, Marlene Hampton and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased in death by her husband Gerald and brothers E.M. Bagley, JR., Raymond Bagley; sisters Wilda Houk, Bessie Bryant, Rossanna Akers, and Katheryn Burghoffer.

A Memorial service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, October 22 at the Willamette Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Contributions may be made to the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation for nursing scholarships. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

To the Nurses and Doctors at Lebanon Community Hospital, we thank you for your gracious loving care and guidance through Ruth's final days.

Our sincerest thank you to the staff of The Oaks Retirement for their friendship and loving care Ruth received during her years there. She loved her time with you.