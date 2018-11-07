February 27, 1939 — October 26, 2018
Ruth Ganta-Deal, 79, of Albany, passed away on October 26 in Eugene, Oregon.
Funeral Services will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 17 at the Sweet Home Mennonite Church.
Ruth was born in Denmark, Arkansas to Odell and Ruby Foust on February 27, 1939. She graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in Grover City, California.
After high school, she married Gregg Ganta and had three children. She moved to Sweet Home in 1970 and immediately immersed herself in real estate, and served as a police reserve, and a city council member. Ruth enjoyed politics and served as the Sweet Home mayor and ran for Linn County clerk. She was awarded Woman of The Year in 1986 and known around town as the hat lady.
Ruth Ganta-Deal is preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Foust; and sister, Nora Callahan. Along with her late husband Gregg Ganta.
Ruth Ganta- Deal is survived by her husband, Harold Deal; sister, Janie Deal; three children; daughter, Julie Forbis, and sons, Jerry Ganta, Philip Ganta, and son in-law, Gary Forbis; seven grandchildren, Ryan Elliott, Brandon Elliott, Janey Ganta, Bailey Ganta, Aubrey Ganta, Luke Ganta, and Hayden Ganta and two great-grandchildren, Lukas and Aydrienne Elliott.
The family of Ruth Ganta-Deal wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Albany General Hospital, OHSU, and the Pete Moore Hospice House.