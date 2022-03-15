Ruth Eloise (Steward) Shirley

July 21, 1937 - March 5, 2022

Ruth was born in China, where her parents, Albert Newton Steward and Celia Belle (Speak) Steward, were educational missionaries. She alternated living between China and Fullerton, California until 1948, when she moved permanently to the USA (California, Massachusetts, and finally Corvallis in 1951). She graduated from Corvallis High School, earned a BS degree in Nursing from UO, and in her mid-thirties received a PhD from OSU in Adult and Community College Education. After a career in Public Health administration, she obtained a Master of Divinity from Pacific School of Religion and worked as a minister and later as a volunteer chaplain.

Ruth met the love of her life, Delbert Shirley, through their church in Corvallis. Soon after setting her sights on him, she invited him over to her house to read the comics after church one Sunday. When Del said that he had already read the comics, she responded that he could read them again - and that was all the convincing he needed for their first date! They were married on August 17, 1957.

They welcomed son John in June 1963, and son Marc in April 1965. The family moved to Michigan where Del completed his PhD, and son Ben was born in January 1968. After a brief stint in San Luis Obispo, California, the family moved back to Corvallis. There the boys went to school, Del grew prodigious quantities of vegetables and Ruth was in charge of the flowers, sometimes getting up in the night to remove slugs by hand. The family was active in the Methodist Church, particularly the Folk Choir.

After the boys were graduated from high school, Ruth and Del moved to the Shirley family farm in Tangent, where the gardening continued unabated, and Ruth ministered at the Shedd and Halsey United Methodist Churches. They also enjoyed their geese, sheep, dogs and cats. After her retirement, they again became active in the Corvallis United Methodist Church and choir for many years. Ruth also returned to her love of knitting, especially blankets for her grandchildren Annabeth, Ian, Morgan, Leah and Isaac.

Later in life after Del died, Ruth moved to the Regent in Corvallis, where she performed voluntary chaplain duties and tended the tulips. Her final home was the Mennonite Village in Albany, where she first resided at Mary's Place, and later at Lydia's House. Despite her struggles with progressive dementia, Ruth's ability to show pure love and compassion endeared her to those around her. She received incredibly warm and compassionate care from the staff and was treated like a queen in her final years.

A memorial service will take place at the Corvallis First United Methodist Church on March 19 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Ruth Shirley to either Corvallis United Methodist Church, FUMC, 1165 NW Monoe, Corvallis, OR 97330 or to the Mennonite Village Foundation, Lydia's House, 5353 Columbus St. SE, Albany, OR 97322.