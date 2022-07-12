Ruth "Ellen" Van Antwerp

Ellen rejoined her husband of sixty-one years on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She worked as an accountant to help support her family through the rough times and the good, until retirement in 1998, when she and her husband relocated to Lebanon, Oregon.

In life, she overcame breast cancer and colon cancer, and helped her husband through his life trials. She loved to sew, paint, and loved cooking meals for large family gatherings. Her greatest joy of all was spending time in person, or on the phone, with her grandchildren (7) and great-grandchildren (5). She is survived by her three children, Lloyd, Lisa, and Aron. Her tenacity to carry on and the love she gave will be missed.