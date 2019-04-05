February 18, 1959 — March 27, 2019
Ruth Ellen Olleman passed away March 27, 2019 in Portland, Oregon.
Ruth was born on February 18, 1959 to Elizabeth (Betty) and Roger Dean Olleman in Spokane, Washington.
The family moved to Corvallis in 1960, where she lived most of her life with her parents. In 2010, Ruth and her parents moved to Portland to be nearer to family. In Portland, they lived at Assumption Village in the St. John’s neighborhood.
Ruth attended school in Corvallis and graduated from Crescent Valley High School in 1980. Ruth later attended Linn-Benton Community College. Over the course of her life Ruth held a variety of jobs.
Church was an important part of Ruth’s life. She attended Calvin Presbyterian Church for 50 years and was active in its youth group while she was in high school. Ruth also was part of the ecumenical group, Christian Education for the Developmentally Disabled (CEDD). She participated in CEDD Vacation Church Workshop and was a part of the Christmas Play for many years. In Portland, she attended University Park Baptist Church where she made many new friends.
Ruth took part in many activities over the years including Girl Scouts, horseback riding, Hoolyeh Folk Dancers, and social activities with the Developmentally Disabled community. Ruth participated in Special Olympics for many years including swimming, softball, track, and bowling. Ruth also loved being with animals, who seemed to sense her affection and loved being with her.
Family was very important to Ruth. She loved going out to eat with family and celebrating holidays. Ruth especially loved celebrating her birthday. Some of her biggest smiles were given when Happy Birthday was sung to her! She also enjoyed trips to visit her siblings and grandparents, vacations and camping trips with her family, Catts-Olleman gatherings, and the annual Olleman-Vegdahl trip to Gold Beach, Oregon.
Ruth will be remembered for her big smiles, warm hugs, and her ability to make friends wherever she went. Ruth could walk into any room or restaurant and immediately go up to someone and introduce herself. At places where she ate frequently, she often had favorite waiters and would greet them with genuine warmth whenever she walked in.
Ruth will be missed by many.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Roger Dean Olleman.
She is survived by her sister, Jeannie and Jeanine’s husband, Steve Vegdahl; her brother, Mark and his wife, Colleen Olleman; her nephews and niece, Philip and Ann Vegdahl, Tim and Hannah Slevin-Vegdahl, Nathan Vegdahl, Daniel Olleman and Kathryn Olleman; one grand-nephew, Roger Philip Vegdahl; and many cousins and friends.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Calvin Presbyterian Church in Corvallis, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in Ruth’s memory to Home Life or Calvin Presbyterian Church, both in Corvallis.