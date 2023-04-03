October 9, 1925 - March 22, 2023

Ruth E. Crooker, 97, of Albany, passed away at her home on March 22, 2023.

She was born on October 9, 1925 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Brison and Cleo (Braughton) McDowell. Ruth graduated from High School in Wilmington, CA, where she also attended business college. At the age of 19, she moved to Albany, OR where she met Eugene Crooker. A year later they were married and they moved to Long Beach, CA where Gene went to school to become a baker. They later moved to Citrus Heights, CA where Ruth gave birth to their only child, Sylvia.

Ruth worked as a typist at McClelland Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA. Around 1965, the family moved to Tracy, CA. She rose through the ranks at Tracy Defense Depot, where she retired from in 1984. Ruth was often praised and received many awards and recognitions for her exemplary work.

After Ruth and Gene retired, they decided to move to Corvallis, OR to be closer to their only child (Sylvia) and only grandchild (Jerome). Ruth was dedicated to her family and made a point to be in regular attendance to all of Jerome's events from basketball to baseball and cub scouts. She was always a loving, supporting guiding light in her family's life. When Jerome was in high school, they made their final move back to where they had met - Albany, OR.

She enjoyed expressing her love through cooking and she was an excellent cook. Some of the favorite items she cooked were homemade enchiladas, potato salad and German chocolate cake. Ruth took oil painting lessons and was very talented, she thoroughly enjoyed painting scenery pictures. Many of her paintings were displayed in her apartment and several are displayed in homes of loved ones around the country.

Ruth had an unshakeable faith in God and attended Albany First Assembly, (now Hope Church) for many years. She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Day, her son-in law Chuck Day, grandson, Jerome Scott and granddaughter-in-law Valerie Scott and 2 great grandchildren Adalynn and Grayson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, sisters Helen and Nona and brother Dale.

Ruth will be interred at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held at Fisher Funeral home on Wednesday, April 5th from 3-5 PM.