Ruth Ann McCracken peacefully joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on December 2, 2022 following complications from a stroke.

The oldest of five daughters born to Helen and Roy Woleslagle in Larimer, PA, she was an extraordinary daughter, sister, mother, wife, and friend.

In 1947 she graduated at the top of her class from Ligonier high school in Ligonier PA.

She met her husband Lemont (Monty) McCracken on a blind date, set up by Monty's cousin. They were married in 1948 and remained devoted to one another for 64 years, until Monty's passing in 2012.

They built their first house in Latrobe, PA with their own hands, and had three children, Storm, Rob, and Susan.

In 1957 they moved out West to Corvallis, OR. Once in Corvallis they welcomed another daughter Terre to the family.

Over the years they also served as parents to three orphaned teenage foster sons, Ronald Roeder, William Odom, and Sam Nguyen.

Ruth Ann actively participated in the Franklin Elementary PTA, Blue Birds & Camp Fire Girls, and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother.

She and Monty were early foundational members of Calvin Presbyterian Church of Corvallis.

At the age of 12 Ruth Ann suffered a severe case of rheumatic fever which led to some heart complications, but this timeframe was also the blossoming of her passion for the written word.

Ruth Ann was her high school yearbook editor and school newspaper art editor. Writing poetry became a lifelong passion and she treasured the many friends she made in her poetry classes & salons.

She published several booklets of her poetry & stories which brought her much joy.

Ruth Ann's excellent editorial skills also contributed significantly to Monty's many technical papers, presentations, and patents.

In 1963 Monty was severely burned in an industrial accident at Wah Chang Albany. Ruth Ann became an expert on the treatment of burns, and she nursed Monty through 30 skin graft operations.

This was an amazing labor of compassionate & courageous love.

She was unfalteringly kind, genuinely caring, always willing, accepting and non-judgmental.

A true Christian of mind, heart, and soul, she always looked for the best in everyone.

When visiting the McCracken home, you always felt welcomed.

There were never less than 8 people for dinner and often more. And you never knew who would be coming to dinner!

You were just as likely to meet a Saudi prince, a titan of business, a Nobel prize recipient, or one of many extended family members just staying awhile.

Ruth Ann took pride in her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildrens many accomplishments and loved her daughters in-law and sons in-law like they were her own children. She always considered her family a beautiful legacy for her life.

Ruth Ann was preceded to Heaven by her parents, sisters Nancy Seabol, Eileen McDowell, husband Lemont (Monty) McCracken, & foster sons Ron Roeder, and Bill Odom.

She is survived by her children Lemont (Storm) McCracken (Susie) of Buckeye, AZ, Robin (Rob) McCracken (Doreen) of Turner, Susan Cautley (Lee) of Oregon City, son in-law David Cautley of Portland, Terre-Kaiara Christensen (Jay) of Springfield, and Sam Nguyen of Honolulu, HI.

Sisters Phyllis Huske of Albany, and Linda Norrie (Ken) of Meridian, ID.Ten Grandchildren: Jason McCracken, Ryan McCracken, Heather Wilkenson, Charlie Odom, Stephanie Butte, Michael Mengore, Adrienne Lulay, Alex Cautley, Alexandra Christensen, Kai Christensen, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Our whole family would like to thank Ruth Ann's care giving team these last few years; Daughters Susan Cautley, Terre-Kaiara Christensen, nieces Angela Schwindt, and Nancy Kropf. Caregivers Goushea Shaik, Geary (George) Cuniff, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, and the congregation of Calvin Presbyterian Church Corvallis.

Ruth Ann McCracken was a unique & creative soul and literally the kindest person, to anyone who met her.

Always loving, optimistic and encouraging, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. April 22, 2023 at 2 pm, at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 1736 NW Dixon St, Corvallis, OR.