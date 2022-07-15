December 30, 1944 - April 29, 2022

Russell Eugene Paglia was born December 30, 1944 in Napa, California to Eugene A. and Marjorie H. Paglia. He graduated from Napa High School in 1962.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Dixie, and his two children: Barbara (Brian) Peachey of Gresham, Oregon, and Mark E Paglia of Gresham, Oregon, as well as his grandchildren, Cyol Paglia, Amanda (Quinn) Sumey, Benjamin Peachey, and Jaylen Peachey. He also had five great-grandchildren, Konner, Trey, Haiden, Jaxsen, and Tessa. He's also survived by his brother Robert M Paglia (Linda) of Santa Rosa, California, and sister Laura Vink (John) of Penn Valley, California, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Russ received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Santa Clara University in 1977. He had a long and successful career with Hewlett Packard and in robotic automation with Intelledex, Accu-Fab System and ATS Automation. He retired in 1996.

He was an avid reader, golfer, fly fisherman, and supporter of Oregon State Athletics, especially Women's Basketball and Beaver Baseball. He was a long-time member of the Corvallis Country Club until health issues forced his resignation. He lived a full and happy life and will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life for Russ will be held at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis, Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Russ would be proud to have donations made in his name to the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice Home or to OSU Foundation/Our Beaver Nation.