Russel Z. Railsback

May 4, 1928 – May 28, 2020
Russel was born May 4, 1928 at home near Oberlin, Kansas
He was 10th of 11 children born to his parents, Jacob Clyde and Irma Brooks Railsback.
He grew up going to a small one room schoolhouse where he attended with his brothers and sisters, and enjoyed learning and singing and learning to play piano, organ, tuba and violin.
In April 1942 a tornado took the lives of 5 of his family members. He lost his two next older siblings, Gail and Leon, whom he missed dearly, and his married sister, Lila, and her husband and their 4 year old boy.
Another huge event in his life just prior to this was that his brother Gordon was in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 when the Japanese attacked. Gordon was not injured, and returned home to marry and have a family.
When he graduated from Decatur Community High School in 1946, he worked doing carpentry, surveying and farming until he joined the Army, where he served at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Fort Bliss, Texas, Washington D.C. and Salzburg, Austria. He enjoyed his time in Austria, and began to learn German while there.
He met Mary Anne Kastens at Greeley, Colorado, where they were both taking classes for teaching certification. They went to an evening square dance, and she smiled at him, and the rest became history, but not immediately! He had always wanted to go to Mexico to experience another foreign culture and learn Spanish, so he went to Mexico City for a year, and wrote letters to Mary Anne, and proposed by letter!
They were married on July 13, 1957 in Denver, Colorado. They both got teaching jobs in Las Vegas, Nevada, so off they went to a new adventure!
They had two children while in Las Vegas, Marc and Rita. Dad had always read about the beautiful Willamette Valley in Oregon, and Mom had once visited Portland, so he applied for a teaching job in Corvallis, Oregon in 1963.
Corvallis became their home for 50 years where they both taught school. Dad was a 5th and 6th grade teacher at Franklin Elementary until 1969, when we spent a summer in Syracuse, New York, so he could take classes to become a Reading Lab teacher. He taught at Washington Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary School until he retired in 1989.
He was a man of many interests; learning, languages, words, music, painting,
Calligraphy, woodworking, carpentry, fixing things. When he wasn’t busy doing those things, he loved to go places! They bought a little Aloha trailer so we went camping a lot, many times at the Oregon Coast, but also across the country. He also camped and helped with the Boy Scout troop Marc was in. After he retired, they took trips to Ireland and Germany, as well as many states. They loved to watch birds, so he kept a life-list, which was quite long.
Because of his interest in languages, he and Mom signed up to be part of the organization at Oregon State that would welcome foreign students when they arrived in Corvallis. They would befriend them and invite them over for dinner, and take them around the town and state to familiarize these friends with Oregon! Thus we all had friends from Mexico, South America, Viet Nam, Germany and Japan!
They were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Corvallis, and active members of the Gourmet Group there, where they made meals from many different cultures and enjoyed the cuisine of the world while enjoying the friendships there.
He died peacefully at his home of the last five years with Rita and Russ Flatz, with his family and precious caregivers with him.
Dad was quiet about his faith. He preferred to show his love for God and others through action.
So, we are confident that he is at peace with Jesus in heaven, experiencing the Great Reunion with all his people!
Thank you, Dad, for the legacy of love for family, for faith in God and zest for life! A memorial and burial in Corvallis will be arranged after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
