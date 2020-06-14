Russel Z. Railsback

They were married on July 13, 1957 in Denver, Colorado. They both got teaching jobs in Las Vegas, Nevada, so off they went to a new adventure!

They had two children while in Las Vegas, Marc and Rita. Dad had always read about the beautiful Willamette Valley in Oregon, and Mom had once visited Portland, so he applied for a teaching job in Corvallis, Oregon in 1963.

Corvallis became their home for 50 years where they both taught school. Dad was a 5th and 6th grade teacher at Franklin Elementary until 1969, when we spent a summer in Syracuse, New York, so he could take classes to become a Reading Lab teacher. He taught at Washington Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary School until he retired in 1989.

He was a man of many interests; learning, languages, words, music, painting,

Calligraphy, woodworking, carpentry, fixing things. When he wasn’t busy doing those things, he loved to go places! They bought a little Aloha trailer so we went camping a lot, many times at the Oregon Coast, but also across the country. He also camped and helped with the Boy Scout troop Marc was in. After he retired, they took trips to Ireland and Germany, as well as many states. They loved to watch birds, so he kept a life-list, which was quite long.