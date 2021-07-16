Rufina A. Perez

June 30, 1964 - June 23, 2021

Rufina Ann Perez passed away June 23, 2021, in Eugene surrounded by family. Rufina was born on June 30, 1964 in Castro Valley, California, to Arnold and Carol Perez.

She was a 49er, Ducks and Oakland A's fan and enjoyed playing word games and doing puzzles. She loved the oceans and rivers in Oregon. She also loved to travel. She worked for Costco wholesale for 21 years and made many life long friends.

Rufina is survived by her son, Christian Abarr, his father, David Abarr, her brothers, Stanley and Raoul Perez, her sisters, Teresa, and husband, Marvin Edmondson, Jessica Stark, and Jenny Lou Perez, as well as several nieces and nephews. Rufina was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Martin and sister, Ann Marie.

A celebration of life will be held at Andreasons Funeral Home in Springfield, July 16.