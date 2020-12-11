Ruby Wallis

December 19, 1941 – December 8, 2020

Ruby "Laverne" Wallis was born in Tucson, Arizona, and from day one preferred to be called Laverne. She moved a lot as a child and met the love of her life in Forest Hill, California.

Bob and Laverne were married in Auburn, California in 1959. Together they lived in California, Washington, and finally settled in beautiful Oregon.

She loved her home that they lived in for the past 51 years, surrounded by trees, the pond, and her favorite rhododendrons.

They raised four children who they loved dearly and have expanded the generations with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Laverne's passion for Christ was no secret. She spent years teaching children's church, Sunday school, and bible study. Laverne loved to teach others about God and heaven and loved to sing church hymns. She taught all her children and grandchildren her favorite songs and she even has her own hymnal book.

Laverne always stood her belief in women's rights and encouraged the women of the family to stand firm and help make their own decisions of their life. She was always quick to tell you her opinion and was known to make some waves every now and then.