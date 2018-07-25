Subscribe for 17¢ / day

January 21, 1947 — June 2, 2018

Former Albany resident, Ruby Sharron White died June 2.

She worked as security, a trucker, EMT and flagger.

A service is planned for 10 a.m. on July 27 at Hope Church’s Joe Lack Chapel.

