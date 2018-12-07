April 12, 1937 — December 3, 2018
Ruby Mae Seals, 81, of Albany, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018.
She was born in Princeton, Minnesota to Louis and Goldie Jennison, raised in Anoka, and moved to Salem, Oregon upon turning 18.
Ruby held various positions working for the State and began working for the Corvallis Police Department in the early 80’s. She married her husband, Roger Seals, January 18, 1992, and retired from her work in 1995.
Ruby is predeceased by her mother; father; and her brother, Ronald Jennison.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Seals; children, Sandra Wang of Albany, Randy Lee Webb of Diamond Lake, Sharol Keating of Peoria, Susan Whitacre of Albany, Roger Lee Seals of Lincoln City, Bruce Seals, Vicky Vidal, and Judy Argetsinger of Albany; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruthann Mowry (husband Lee) of Weippe, Idaho.
Along with being a wonderful mother and homemaker, Ruby loved to fish, garden and travel. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
There will be a memorial service held in her honor at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences for the family may be left online at fisherfuneralhome.com.