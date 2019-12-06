Ruby Louise Denue

September 15, 1930 — December 3, 2019

She was born in Philomath on September 15, 1930 to Paul Eugene Denue and Ida May (Webber) Marks. She attended school in Summit and Blodgett. Shortly after finishing school, she began working as a care giver for an elderly couple in Philomath. After the couple passed, Ruby went to work at various restaurants in the Corvallis area. Later, she secured work at OSU for more than 12 years, eventually retiring from her position there.