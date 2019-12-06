September 15, 1930 — December 3, 2019
Ruby Louise Denue, 89, of Albany passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
She was born in Philomath on September 15, 1930 to Paul Eugene Denue and Ida May (Webber) Marks. She attended school in Summit and Blodgett. Shortly after finishing school, she began working as a care giver for an elderly couple in Philomath. After the couple passed, Ruby went to work at various restaurants in the Corvallis area. Later, she secured work at OSU for more than 12 years, eventually retiring from her position there.
She loved gardening, enjoyed coloring and crafts, horses, and was generally an animal lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Denue; sisters Betty Byerley and Barbara Armstrong. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Cleveland; brother Paul Jr. (Wilma) Denue; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is planned at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at McHenry Funeral Home chapel in Corvallis. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Garden. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com