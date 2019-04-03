April 16, 1943 — March 31, 2019
After a long battle with Parkinson’s, Roy died at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on March 31, 2019.
He was born April 16, 1943, in Astoria, OR, to Albert W. and Edna A. (Grove) Sundberg.
Roy was married to Janet (Rosencrans) for 52 years and was a CPA for almost 50 years.
Roy is survived by his wife, Janet, son, Brent (Lebanon), son, Kevin and wife, Viseh (Lake Oswego), and son, Garth and wife, Jennifer and granddaughters, Valerie and Vivian (Portland).
Roy enjoyed building the family home, his farm, and family.
There will be no funeral service, per his request.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.