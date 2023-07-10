January 1, 1927 – June 27, 2023

Royal H. "Buzz" Collins, 96, of Lebanon, died, June 27, 2023 in Corvallis.

Buzz was born January 1, 1927 in Eugene, Oregon the son of Royal and Erdine (Ashley) Collins.

Buzz was raised in Albany and entered the U.S. Marine Corp in 1944 and was discharged in 1947.

Buzz married Betty Mulkins on September 16, 1951 in Dufur, Oregon. They moved to Lebanon in 1954, where

Buzz worked for the Lebanon Public School District. During his career he taught at Santiam School, Lebanon Junior High School, was Principal of Queen Anne School and was the district personnel director at the time of his retirement in 1985.

Buzz was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, the Lebanon Elks Lodge, the Strawberrians and past president of the Lebanon Rotary Club. Buzz had served on the Lebanon City Council, the Lebanon Planning Commission, the Linn County Planning Commission and the Lebanon Fire Board. He was the J.C. Key Man in 1961, Lebanon's Junior First Citizen in 1962, teacher of the year in 1965, Lebanon's Man of the Year in 1974 and Rotarian of the year in 1980.

Buzz enjoyed woodworking, reading, working the chain gang for Lebanon High School football games and spending time with family and friends.

Buzz is survived by his children Jon Michael "Mike" (Kris) Collins and Patrick (Lorrie) Collins, grandchildren Nick (Tina), Jeff and Matt Collins, great grandchildren, Kennedy Wimer, Aubree, Kapri, Gentry and Salo Collins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, sons Kelly and Skip Collins, sister Betty McCoy.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.