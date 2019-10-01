February 20, 1941 — September 22, 2019
Roy Arnold, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on September 22, 2019.
Roy was born on February 20, 1941 to Forrest and Iva Arnold on a farm near Lyons, Nebraska. He was the first in his family to attend college, completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Nebraska and his PhD at Oregon State University in Food Science and Technology.
Roy spent the first 20 years of his career at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, eventually serving as the Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. In 1987, he returned to Oregon State University, first as the dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and then as Provost and Executive Vice President from 1991-2000. After retiring in 2006, he continued to mentor young faculty and work with the Kellogg Foundation.
While in college, Roy made lifelong friends at Farmhouse Fraternity and met the love of his life, Jane (Price). Roy and Jane married in 1963 and raised two daughters. Roy was a devoted father, eager to share the world with his kids – whether camping in the mountains or coaching softball. He was a great listener and problem-solver, always humble and kind, with a dry wit and love of the outdoors.
In retirement, Roy and Jane traveled extensively, enjoyed snorkeling in Maui, and spent as much time as possible with their grandkids.
Roy leaves behind countless dear friends and extended family. We are so thankful to him for enriching our lives.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters and sons-in-law, Jana and Brad Hoffman and Julie and Al Salvi; his beloved grandchildren, Miles and Kaitlyn Salvi; sisters, Jean Sumner and Ferne Bruton; sister-in-law, Sue Arnold; brother-in-law, Jerry Price and wife, Nancy; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 4 at First United Methodist Church in Corvallis.
Memorial donations may be given to Stone Soup in Corvallis or the OSU Foundation (memo line Roy Arnold/Peer mentoring program).
To plant a tree in memory of Roy Arnold as a living tribute