January 1, 1935 – April 24, 2023

Roy Edward Poppleton, Sr., was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on January 1, 1935 to George E. and Velma Poppleton.

Roy lived in Grand Junction, CO, attending elementary school there, until the age of 13 when he moved with his mother to Corvallis, OR, and then attended Corvallis schools.

The U.S. Navy welcomed Roy to its ranks on February 13, 1953, as a Machinist Apprentice. He proudly served on the USS Currier and was discharged on November 2, 1956. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was able to take a Korean War Veterans honor flight to Washington, DC, in May 2016, where his step-son, Rick, was stationed and was able to join him in the activities there.

In June 1954, he married Mary Taylor in El Sobrante, California, and they had two children, Roy Edward Poppleton, Jr., and Timothy Jay Poppleton. He married Wilma Evans, in 1964 and they had a son, Rod Warren Poppleton. In the early 1970's he met the love of his life, Jacquelyn Chagnon. They married on June 14, 1974 in Carson City, Nevada. He 'inherited' six step-children, Toni, LeeAnna, Gloria, Richard, Joseph and Ronda. They lived in Corvallis until moving to Albany in 1994, as empty nesters. He passed away at home in Albany holding Jackie's hand and with four of the children present.

Roy was very involved in Veteran Organizations in the area. He was a life member of the Veteran's of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion. He served as Commander and later Service Officer, of all 3 organizations. He was named the Albany Distinguished Veteran of the Year in 2019. He also loved the Corvallis American Legion Post 11 baseball team. While he was able, he practically lived at the Corvallis field. Among many local games and tournaments, he was able to attend the American Legion Baseball World Series in Fargo, ND several years ago.

In addition Roy was a true "Beaver Believer" and enjoyed attending games in various sports. He also loved playing pool at the VFW and the Albany Senior Center, taking on many different challengers.

Roy is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn of Albany; three sons, Rod (Lisa) Poppleton, of Beaverton, OR, Tim (Shelia) Poppleton of Redmond, OR and Roy Poppleton, Jr., of Sparks, NV; step-sons, Joseph (Carol) Chagnon of Albany, Richard Chagnon of Phoenix, AZ; step-daughters, Ronda (Gary Johnson) Chagnon of Vancouver, WA, Gloria Chagnon of Albany, LeeAnna (Mike) George of Tomball, TX, and Toni (Mike) Puschel of Coos Bay, OR; 20 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Mark (Cathy) Mathews of Corvallis, OR, George (Kathy) Poppleton of Martinez, CA; sisters, Martha (Ted) of Albany, Darline Monahan of Pinole, CA, numerous nieces and nephews and treasured friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vella, step-father, Lawrence Waggoner, brother, Wayne (Carol) Poppleton, sister, Sharon Doran, and brother-in-law, Frank Monahan.

Thank you to Roy's care and medical teams from Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and at Corvallis Good Samaritan Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Roy to the Corvallis American Legion Post 11 Baseball team or the charity of your choice. Donations to the baseball team can be made at www.corvallismarketmen.com.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. You are also to leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.