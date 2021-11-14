July 29, 1934 - October 21, 2021

Roy Duane Marshall, 87, of Roseburg, passed away on October 21 from a battle with Dementia. Roy was born in Bethel, Oklahoma in 1934 and moved to the Roseburg area in 1946. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1952. He went into the Army at 19 and served in the Korean War. Roy married Margie in May of 1958 in Reno, Nevada. He started college at OSU in 1958 and later transferred to OTI in Klamath Falls where he graduated in 1961 with a degree in Welding. After college, he moved to the Albany area to start his career with Wah Chang (ATI Metals) and later retired from there in 1991 as a QA Manager. After retirement, Roy and Margie moved back to the Roseburg area and built a house on the ranch they purchased in 1967.

Roy's favorite hobbies included boxing, hunting, and fishing. He boxed for Roseburg High School, the ARMY and OSU. He won the NW Golden Glove at the age of 22. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball and his department's softball teams.

Roy volunteered his time helping the Cascade area Jaycees and the Cascade High School where he received the "First Citizen Award" in 1980. He was also a member of the VFW and an active volunteer.

Roy and Margie raised two children, Calvin (Butch) and Rhonda. They were married for 60 years and Margie preceded him in death in 2018. He is also preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Calvin and James (Tex). He is survived by his children, Butch Marshall and his wife, Terrie, and Rhonda Marshall and husband, Mike Bradetich. He is also survived by his sisters, Wilma (Jean) VanMeter and Elda (Lea) Hauptmann and sister-in-law, Mary Marshall. Additional survivors include nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Per Roy's wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life and potluck at his ranch this coming spring.