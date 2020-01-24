Roy Dean Bowers

December 11, 1941 – January 11, 2020

Dean Bowers, a lifelong resident of Harrisburg, Oregon passed on January 11, 2020, at the age of 78. He was predeceased by his parents Roy and Charity Bowers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Survived by wife of 57 years, Myrna and three children; Greg Bowers, Tracy Bowers and Debbie Phelps. Granddaughters; Brandie (Lonnie) Hutchens, Lisa Bowers, Hannah and Abby Phelps. Great granddaughter, Kinley Hutchens. Brothers; Don (Lorena) Bowers, Paul (Nancy) Bowers, and Bob Bowers. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Dean Bowers a graduate of Harrisburg High School, was a grass seed farmer until 2006. He spent many years, active on and holding various positions with Harrisburg Grade and High School Boards, Harrisburg Rural Fire Department, Muddy Creek Board, and the T-2 Green Board.

Dean’s hobbies included: Elk hunting, Fishing/crabbing, Hot Rods, and was always up for a game of cribbage or poker.

Celebration of Life was held on Monday, January, 20, 2020 at the Harrisburg Christian Church at 1:00p.m. Donations can be made to Harrisburg Fire Department or The Harrisburg Museum.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Bowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.