Roxanne Leona Frisbie

August 27, 1935 – July 25, 2020
Roxanne was born in Lebanon, Oregon, August 27, 1935. She was the daughter of Frank Brownlee and Winifred Durlam Brownlee. She was a performer from the start, at age three she sang on stage with Edward Everett Horton, at the 1939 Lebanon Strawberry Festival. She was crowned May Queen of Lebanon High School in 1953, the year she graduated.
In March 1956 she married Owen Phelps Frisbie Jr., from Syracuse, New York. They moved to Ogden, Utah where their only child, Stephanie Roxanne Frisbie, was born in December 1956.
They moved to California and Washington before settling in Tigard, Oregon in 1963. They lived there until they moved to McMinnville, Oregon in 2003.
Roxanne loved animals and was a gifted singer, she wrote phenomenal poetry, was an amazing painter, gardener, a beautiful model and cook. She was a Pillsbury Bakeoff finalist three times.
She modeled for Bare Minerals and played the piano, ukulele and accordion. Her yard was always impeccable. From 2014-2018 she volunteered at McMinnville Hospital.
Roxanne was preceded in death by her husband, Phelps Frisbie, in 2006. She leaves behind her brother John Brownlee of Aurora, Oregon, daughter Stephanie Stevens and her son-in-law Dwaine Stevens of McMinnville, Oregon, granddaughters Rachel O’Rourke of Kansas City, Missouri and Chrissy Benson of Portland, Oregon, great-grandson Aiden O’Rourke of Kansas City, Missouri, and great-granddaughters Clara and Skylar Benson of Portland, Oregon.
She fought a brave battle against Glioblastoma and survived well beyond expectancy. With the love and power of her family surrounding her, she passed on July 25, 2020. Roxanne’s legacy will always live on and she will never be forgotten.
Memorial service will be 11:00 am on August 5th at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Oregon.
