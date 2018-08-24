June 29, 1954 — August 20, 2018
Ross Andrew Swearingen, 64, passed away on August 20 in Laramie, Wyoming, following an extended illness.
Ross was born in Oregon City and attended Oregon City High School and received his Bachelors and Master’s Degrees in psychology from Oregon State University.
He married his college sweetheart, Jana Gaynor, on September 11, 1976. Ross worked for the Children’s Farm Home for 15 years before moving to Linn County Mental Health, from which he recently retired, as a supervisor of community-based programs.
Throughout his life, Ross enjoyed working on vintage Ford trucks. At the time of his death, he was travelling to Kansas City, Missouri to show his 1965 Ford pick-up. In addition to his love for old cars, Ross enjoyed anything in the outdoors; hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and making music unto the Lord.
Ross was a very unselfish and caring person, always looking for ways to help others. He would often anonymously give generous gifts to others. He never wanted to receive any credit.
He served with the Red Cross for many years, counseling first responders in New York following 911 and helping communities recover following devastating hurricanes in Florida. He made many trips to Hoopa, California, as part of youth mission trips from South Albany Community Church.
Ross would lay down his life for his family and friends. He was a loving and gentle husband and father. Largely because of his acts of kindness, his family was named Family of the Year by the Albany Chamber of Commerce in 1997.
Ross loved animals, especially Labrador Retrievers, of which he owned too many to count over his life. He took in stray cats, and for many years was involved in banding birds of prey in central Oregon. His gentleness for animals was matched by his gentleness for children in need in the community.
Ross is survived by his wife, Jana Swearingen, of Albany; sister, Cyndi Mimnaugh of St. Helens; nephews, Chris Gaynor and his wife, Cortani and Greg Hrdina; nieces, Krystal Gaynor, Ashley Harding, Nicole Ryther and her husband, Aaron; and his beloved dogs, Beckett and Diesel.
He preceded in death by his son, Bobby Swearingen; his parents, Bob and Miki Swearingen; sister, Maurine Harding; and brother, Byron Swearingen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jefferson Evangelical Youth Group or Boy Scout Troop 99 in Albany in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW Albany, Oregon 97321.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 29 at First Evangelical Community Church in Albany.
