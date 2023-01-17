Rosetta S. Cook

1957 - 2023

Rosetta S. Cook died January 10, 2023, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon due to complications from type 1 diabetes. Rose was born in Newport, Oregon on March 5, 1957, and grew up in Toledo, Oregon. She graduated from Toledo High School in 1975. She met her cherished husband in 1973 at the Timbers Restaurant in Toledo where Rose worked as a waitress. They were married October 16, 1976 at the Blodgett Community Church. They had three children: Kendall, Nicole, and Matthew. Rose had a meaningful career in the Philomath School District for many years. She worked as Administrative Assistant at Philomath High School for 18 years and served on the Philomath School Board for 8 years wherein her last term she led as President of the board. Her dedicated love for the youth of the Philomath community was evident as she volunteered many hours to supervise various clubs like FBLA, DECA , ski groups and school trips to Washington DC, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. Rose was passionate about making a difference in her beloved community and also ran for State Representative, District 8, in 2010. Additionally, she was the co-owner of R&T Logging with her husband, Tom Cook, where she ran and delivered parts, and did the payroll and business bookkeeping.

Rose was a committed and passionate mother, she spent her days supporting her children at their various activities and sporting events. She loved feeding and hosting all of the people she cared about at her home. She hosted family holidays in which she was notorious for providing an abundance of her incredible dishes. She was known for her enthusiastic cheering at her kids' ball games and often chose to keep stats for the coaches to stay focused. Her incredible nurturing nature shined through in caring for and often housing in her own home, many exchange students, family members and friends throughout the years. Rose loved gardening, cooking and canning her own produce, and was an active member in the quilting group at Blodgett Community Church. She loved to travel, whether it was internationally to Australia or locally to the Oregon Coast. And if you thought the love of her children was big…the love and devotion to her grandchildren was colossal. She spent most of the last years of her life helping care for her grandchildren, spoiling them with gifts, attending their activities and sports, and taking them on trips in her and Tom's beautiful motorhome.

Rose will be dearly missed by her surviving family members; her husband Thomas L. Cook, her children Kendall Cook (wife Melanie Cook), Nicole Cook Scariano and Matthew Cook (wife Jesse Cook), and her niece Faye Miller (husband Sam Miller). Her parents Alma Jane Andrews and Jiles Ray Cook. Her older sister Rachel Carpenter, and her younger brothers Andy Cook (wife Yvonne Cook) and Archie Cook. Her cherished grandchildren (Kaden Cook, Chase Cook, Madelyn Scariano, Lucy Scariano, Emmylou Cook, Eli Cook, Hazel Cook and Norah Cook) as well as her nieces and nephews (Heidi King and Thomas Cook) and grand nieces and nephews (Connor Miller, Avery Phillips, Jillian Miller and Tate Miller) will forever remember her fierce love.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Rose on Saturday, February 4th at 1:00pm at the Blodgett Community Church located at 21160 Blodgett Road, Blodgett, Oregon 97326.

The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.