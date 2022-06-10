August 13, 1939 – June 5, 2022

Rosemary Shanks, of Albany, Oregon, passed away June 5, 2022, just short of her 83rd birthday.

She was a wonderful wife, mother and sister to her husband Richard; children Kathy, Kevin; Kevin's wife Edith; sister Carol Willis and brother Alan Moline.

Rosemary was a 4-year-old pre-school teacher at First Christian Pre-Primary School for 17 years. Retiring, when her husband retired in 1988. She spent 11 summers at Mt. Rainier National Park.

To celebrate Rosemary's life, a graveside service is being held at 11 a.m., Friday, June, 17, at the IOOF Cemetery, Lebanon, Oregon. Anyone who knew her is welcome to attend. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.