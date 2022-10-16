May 26, 1948 - Sep. 10, 2022

Rosemary Ione Guss was born May 26, 1948 to Rose M. Guss (Nee Thomas) and Uriah L. Guss at Good Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis, Oregon. She attended Corvallis schools, Roosevelt Elementary, Highland View and Western View Junior High Schools and Corvallis High School, graduating 1966, and elected as Girls Club President.

She married Richard A. Yoder in 1968 and the couple lived in Guam while Rick completed military service. They moved to Eugene on completion of his duty, working on his degree in Art while Rosemary worked as a telephone operator, office worker and ultimately an office manager. During this time their son, Jason was born. On completion of his degree, they moved to Seattle for his graduate work in Fine Arts, and Rosemary continued her practice of part time office work and parenting.

Graduate school completed in 1978; the family moved to the Greenwich Village area of NYC to launch Rick's career in Art. Rosemary worked a variety of office jobs but was most successful as a computer programmer in a bank just off Wall Street. When the couple eventually separated and divorced, Rosemary moved to Corvallis where she attended Linn Benton Community College and engaged in office work-oriented internships. On completing her degree, she was selected Outstanding Student.

She married Fred Janes in 1994 and the couple lived in Medford having retired, both with chronic disabilities. After a time looking, they settled in Eastridge Village, a small homeowners residential complex, and Fred chaired the Association Board. They traveled widely throughout the state, visiting family in Arizona and the Bay area, but enjoyed the Oregon Coast the most and likely covered the entire coast. Rosemary met and befriended a number of residents at Eastridge Village and was considered a kind and supportive resource to them. Fred died in 2011.

Rosemary found living independently a challenge, but in a short time adapted to these demands, taking care of herself and dog (Danni), and visiting friends on her frequent walks. She developed a definite pride in stating "I live alone." She never completed the requirements for a college degree, but took enough courses over time to likely have a graduate degree, the need for updates and her roaming pattern of interests hindered this. She was considered a bright and knowledgeable person of many and various topics. She enjoyed reading - current selection was "The Outlander" series - movies - westerns were her favorites - and watching sports, news, and spiritual programs. She enjoyed music and appreciated all types and styles.

She died on September 10, 2022, at Harmony Living, an extended long term care facility as the result of long term chronic illness, ageing, serious injuries sustained during a fall at her home, and inoperable pancreatitis. She struggled valiantly with chronic illness throughout her adulthood while maintaining a spirit of loving kindness and maintaining a proud, sometimes defiant aura when necessary.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Rick Yoder; loving husband, Fred Janes; both parents; older sister, Beverly Warmington; and stepson, Jason Janes. She is survived by her son, Jason with Mackenzie; brother, Tom with Sue; brother-in-law, John with Jackie; nephews: Curtis, Byron, Bret, and Ryon; cousins and children of the next generation.

She was a loving, kind, and gentle person, fully capable of strength, autonomy, and assertion. She valued hard work, the warmth and kindness of her friends, and the love of her family. May she rest in peace and power, knowing she is loved, and her life was meaningful.

The family thanks the staff of Harmony Living (McMinnville) for their patience and kindness in her care, and Serenity Hospice Services (Tigard) for their timely, wise, and sensitive support and guidance.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Harmony Living, 1535 SW Shirley Ann Dr, McMinnville OR 97128 or Serenity Hospice Service, 11481 SW Hall Blvd Ste 200, Tigard OR 97223, or charity of choice in her name. Funeral arrangements were taken care of by Young's Funeral Home in Tigard.