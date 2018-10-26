April 10, 1959 — August 31, 2018
“Anne” Beck passed at the age of 59 on August 31, 2018 due to complications from an infection. She was surrounded by family for the last few weeks she spent in Providence Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
A celebration of life will be held for Anne at 2 p.m. on November 4, 2018. The celebration will take place at the Lion’s Shelter in Avery Park, Corvallis. This event is open to the public. If desired guests can bring a potluck item that reminds them of Anne.
Anne was born in Cucamonga, California to Larry and Rosemary Beck. She was the youngest of five siblings, Tony, Bonnie, Mike, and Jody. She loved telling stories from her childhood as the family had lots of interesting pets including dogs, cats, raccoons, and even a great horned owl. All of the Beck children attended private Catholic grammar school. As a youth, Anne was an excellent student and enjoyed playing sports such as gymnastics and basketball.
At age 24, Anne gave birth to her only child, Cassandra (Casie) Beck. Anne and Casie spent most of Casie’s childhood living in Corvallis. She was an amazing mother, teaching her daughter to always give back to her community, be generous and loving, focus on school, value art and music, eat a healthy diet, and above all to have a robust sense of humor. Anne loved animals and nature, but perhaps her favorite pastime was planning fun activities for the children of her friends and family. She always dreamed of opening her own childcare business.
While she lived in Corvallis, Anne became an active member of community groups with her peers. She loved to plan parties, art shows, and write newsletter articles. Although Anne struggled with mental illness, she was a strong advocate for improving the lives and wellness of the mentally ill community and their families.
In 2012, Anne moved to Portland to be closer to family. Most recently her goal was to move to Bend, Oregon to be closer to her daughter, whose career had lead her there. She was looking forward to taking a trip to visit friends and her cat, Wom-Be, in Corvallis.
Anne was loved and admired by her family, friends, and professionals who had the opportunity to work with her. People always complemented her for her generosity and thoughtfulness, her creativity and cleverness, and of course her sharp wit. She will be greatly missed, she was taken from us much too soon.
“The guilty undertaker sighs
The lonesome organ grinder cries
The silver saxophones say I should refuse you
The cracked bells and washed-out horns
Blow into my face with scorn
But it's not that way, I wasn't born to lose you” – Bob Dylan
For more information, contact Casie Beck at 541-829-9353.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Treatment Advocacy Center (treatmentadvocacycenter.org), 703-294-6001.