May 5, 1940 — August 12, 2018
Rosella was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 5, 1940, to Fred and Evelyn Ruggles.
Rosella married Richard Neuenschwander on March 4, 1994. They made their home in Albany.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; sisters, Darlene Grenz, and Cathy and Carl Tyner; children, Tony Jensen, Jeff Jensen, Lance and Isabel Jensen, Todd and Barbara Brewster, Will Neuenschwander, Randy Neuenschwander and Chris and Mike Gallup; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and beloved pets, Annie and Lexi.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Fred; and son, Timothy.
Graveside service will be at later time. Sing with the angels our precious Rosy.
