December 15, 1926 – July 4, 2020
Rose Patricia Cirac 93, passed away from natural causes after a day of celebration on July 4, 2020.
Rose Patricia Cirac, known best as “Pat,” was born in Sacramento, California, on December 15, 1926. She was the youngest of five children born to John and Marge Singleton. She married Dennis Wayne Cirac in Carson City, Nevada, on September 21, 1947. They moved to Oregon shortly thereafter and resided in a pastoral setting outside of Philomath for over 50 years. They reared their three children, Patricia Cirac Downey, George and Robert Cirac there.
Pat worked for over 20 years at Good Samaritan Hospital as a certified housekeeper. She enjoyed her pets, attending Broadway musicals and movies with her family, contemplating the deer and wild turkeys that frequently wandered through her yard, and snacking on Hershey’s Kisses.
She is predeceased by her husband Dennis and sons George and Robert. Survivors include her daughter Patricia, four grandchildren: Shannon, Julie, Katie, and Rick, and four great grandchildren: Alexis, Dominic, Brianna, and Connor.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the caretakers at Miranda’s Manor and Willamette Springs Memory Care who lovingly supported Pat during the final decade of her life. Along with her family, they appreciated her caring for others, feisty nature, and sense of humor.
Donations may be made to the Humane Society in her honor. A viewing is scheduled at McHenry Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Burial will take place at Twin Oaks Cemetery immediately afterward. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
