Rose Marie Lomonte

Born on March 11, 1927 in Beaumont, TX to Peter and Leora (Cooper) Lomonte, Rose Marie passed away in Bellingham, WA on September 28, 2022. Raised in Houston, she graduated from St. Agnes Academy in 1944. After receiving her BA from the University of Houston in 1948, she moved to Urbana-Champaign, IL to attend the University of Illinois where she received her MS in Library Sciences. She held professional positions with the libraries at University of Illinois, University of Portland, and Portland State University, retiring in 1987 as the head of the Serials Department (Associate Professor Emeritus) at Oregon State University. In 2014, she moved to Bellingham, WA where she enjoyed knitting and cross stitching in her retirement. Always generous and caring, Rose Marie supported her family and numerous charities throughout her life.