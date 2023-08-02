Rose was born with a beautiful soul and a body full of challenges on the 16th of May 1992. Her life started with a c-section, which eventually led to more than 15 major surgeries most being brain surgery. She had challenges, few had more, but her soul always warmed those who met her and felt her love. Animals saw her as a friend and her attentions was the jealousy of many a cat. She loved to laugh but was always ready to build you up or cry with you when you were shattered. Rose was truly a friend that you valued - a friend for all occasions. Rose died on the 20th of July 2023 at Disneyworld peacefully in her sleep after spending a great day in the park - her favorite place. Her love will live on in the hearts of her friends forever.