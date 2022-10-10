Rose Eva Brett

January 10, 1982 – September 27, 2022

Rose Eva DeShazer Brett was born on January 10, 1982 in Reedsport Oregon. She was the youngest child and only daughter of Donald and Debra (Rennau) DeShazer, baby sister to Jason and Louie. Rose left us on September 27, 2022. She was 40 years old.

Rose grew up in Sodaville and Sweet Home attending Sodaville Elementary, and Holley schools. She graduated from Sweet Home High School in 2000. While there, she earned her letter in Choir, something that her son Michael has also found a love for. After high school Rose worked as a CNA. Most recently, and truly all of her life, she was a Professional Badass.

Rose married the love of her life, Jeremy Ryan Brett on April 27, 2003. They were soon joined by sons Michael, Nicky and Kyler. They moved to Lebanon in 2010, working with Habitat For Humanity to build their home. As a family, they loved to go camping, hiking, spending time in their kayaks, attending scouting events and playing all kinds of board games together. Rose and Nicky became especially close when he was battling appendicitis at Doernbechers. Jeremy and the boys were Rose’s joy and as she said “the music of her life”. Spending time together as a family was when she was her happiest.

Rose volunteered with the Boy Scouts, and Points For Profit. She absolutely loved volunteering with the Parent Teacher Organization at Cascade Elementary School. Rose most recently found a lot of enjoyment out of selling and wearing ColorStreet Nails.

Rosie had the biggest heart and her smile matched. She never met a stranger and once you became hers, that was it. Her love was like her, bright and vibrant. You couldn’t miss the fact that she loved you. The only thing as strong as her love, was her courage, strength and grace, which were very much in evidence as she dealt with her cancer diagnosis.

Rose was preceded by her grandparents, her Uncle Rusty and most recently her Grandma Rose whom she was named after. She leaves behind her husband Jeremy, sons Michael, Nicky and Kyler, pets Obi and Gertie, parents Don and Debra, and in laws Joy and Jerry, eldest brother Jason and his wife Heather, older brother Louie, sister in love Bri, sister in law Toni, Aunt Roselyn, Aunt Joanne and Uncle Dennis,Uncle Chuck and Aunt Kenna, nephews: Logan, Ryan, Noah, Theo, and Johnathon, and niece Natyia, as well as her cousins, extended family and her many, many friends. Rose’s light and love will be forever missed by everyone who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Rosie’s name. Or, as Kyler will be doing, to your favorite cancer research fund.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Waterloo Park, Gazebo #1. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.